Colorado Grain Stock Report for June, 2021

GRAIN STOCKS – JUNE 1, 2021
COLORADO
All corn stocks in Colorado on June 1, 2021 were 33.27 million bushels, down 31 percent from June 1, 2020, according to the June 1 Agricultural Survey and June Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. All corn stocks stored on farms amounted to 17.00 million bushels, down 39 percent from a year ago. All corn stored off farms amounted to 16.27 million bushels, down 19 percent from a year ago. Off-farm sorghum stocks were 1.89 million bushels, up 175 percent from last year. Off-farm oat stocks in Colorado were estimated at 45,000 bushels, up 67 percent from last year.
Off-farm barley stocks totaled 2.90 million bushels, down 31 percent from last year.
All wheat stocks in Colorado on June 1, 2021 were 18.53 million bushels, down 18 percent from June 1, 2020. All wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 4.10 million bushels, up 3 percent from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 14.43 million bushels, down 23 percent from a year ago. Other Colorado grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
