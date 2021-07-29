Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report, Week Ending July 25, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 29, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest of winter wheat approached completion in several counties by the end of the week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. In northwestern counties, little moisture was received and drought persisted. Pasture and rangeland remained in mostly poor to fair condition. Second cutting of alfalfa began. Feed supplies remained short.
In northeastern counties, a dry week allowed wheat and hay harvest to advance quickly. County reports noted irrigated crops were progressing very well in the hot weather. Irrigation water supplies were adequate with no reports regarding restricted usage. Non-irrigated crops and pastures were beginning to show signs of stress due to heat and inconsistent rain.
In the east central district, winter wheat harvest was nearly complete in southern counties. Dry pockets were emerging due to continued hot and dry weather. In southwestern counties, better monsoonal moisture benefitted southern areas while others remained dry and very hot.
Winter wheat harvest continued. County reports noted sweet corn harvest was underway and cherry harvest wrapped up. Peaches were plentiful as harvest continued. In the San Luis Valley, heavy precipitation and flooding was noted. County reports mentioned no crop damage from flooding was noted, but some rangeland showed marginal damage and was expected to recover. Isolated hail and rain were enough to delay hay harvest.
In southeastern counties, winter wheat harvest was virtually complete. Dry conditions last week were ideal for harvest of alfalfa, but county reports mentioned some fog was observed.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 14 percent very short, 22 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 82 percent average and 18 percent light. Cattle death loss was 63 percent average and 37 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: