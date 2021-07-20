Colorado Crop Progress-Condition Report, Week Ending July 18, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
A mostly dry week allowed winter wheat harvest to move quickly throughout the state, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, exceptional drought conditions persisted according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Very isolated moisture benefited some localities short-term, but most saw little relief from drought. A county report noted producers were heavily culling cattle in response to drought and feed supplies remained short. Hay production was also less than normal on both irrigated and non-irrigated ground.
In northeastern and east central counties, winter wheat harvest advanced rapidly. County reports noted yields were mixed in the district, with both above and below average yields observed depending on the area and local conditions. Second cutting of alfalfa also progressed last week. Spring crops were progressing well due to consistent moisture and hot weather. Rangeland remained in good condition and feed supplies were
improving. Areas that did not receive moisture the past couple weeks were notably in need of rain.
In southwestern counties, extreme temperatures decreased but remained warm. Monsoonal moisture brought isolated storms to some localities while others remained dry. Peach harvest also began.
The San Luis Valley experienced hot temperatures and received isolated moisture last week. Rangeland was notably starting to dry up and in need of more moisture to continue supporting livestock through the grazing season.
Potatoes damaged by hail continued to recover and barley was coloring. Second cutting of alfalfa also began.
In southeastern counties, winter wheat harvest continued and in some areas was almost complete. Conditions remained dry and windy with a few isolated storms reported. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 14 percent very short, 23 percent short, 50 percent adequate, and 13 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 82 percent average and 18 percent light. Cattle death loss was 56 percent average and 44 percent light.
