Colorado Acreage Report, June, 2021 Highlights

ACREAGE – JUNE 2021-COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS
Colorado principal crop planted acreage, which includes acres planted to all major crops and those expected to be cut for all hay, is up 4 percent from 2020 to 5.98 million acres, according to the June 1 Agricultural Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Colorado corn producers planted 1.40 million acres of corn this year of which they intend to harvest 1.12 million acres for grain, up from 1.06 million acres harvested in 2020. This is an increase of 6 percent from last year’s harvested grain acreage but a 1 percent decrease in planted acreage for all purposes. Sorghum plantings, at 420,000 acres, are up 14 percent from the previous year and acreage expected to be harvested for grain, at 365,000 acres, increased 43 percent from 2020.
Barley planted area, at 49,000 acres, is 8 percent less than last year’s acreage. Expected harvested acres, at 45,000 acres, are unchanged from 2020.
Winter wheat producers planted 2.15 million acres in the fall of 2020 for harvest in 2021, up from 1.90 million acres planted for the previous year’s crop. Acreage expected to be harvested for grain is up 330,000 acres from last year to 1.85 million acres.
Proso millet seedings are expected to total 375,000 acres this year, down 12 percent from 2020.
The area to be harvested for hay is expected to increase 30,000 acres from a year ago to 1.41 million acres. Alfalfa hay harvested
acreage is expected to increase 30,000 acres from last year to 730,000 acres and all other hay harvested acreage is expected to be unchanged at 680,000 acres.
All sunflower planted area, at 61,000 acres, is 1,000 acres above last year. Oil type varieties totaled 45,000 acres, up 3,000 acres from 2020 while non-oil type varieties are set at 16,000 acres, down 2,000 acres from last year. Harvested acres are expected to total 40,000 acres for oil type and 15,000 acres for non-oil.
Sugarbeet plantings increased 800 acres from last year to 25,000 acres. The expected harvested area, at 24,600 acres, is 900 acres above last year. Acres planted to dry beans, at 38,000 acres, are down 34 percent from last year. Harvested acres are expected to total 34,000 acres.
Potatoes planted in Colorado are estimated at 53,000 acres, a 2 percent decrease from the 54,000 acres planted last year, with 52,700 acres expected to be harvested, down 2 percent from last year.
