Birth Announcements: Babbitt-/-Borunda-/-Martinez-/-Gonzales
Cole and hunter Babbitt of Springfield, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Hailey Mae Babbitt at 10:07pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, July 1, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Hailey weighed eight pounds and was 20 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Claydon (brother) and Remi (sister). Grandparents: Howdy and Laney Huffman.
Marcus Borunda and MiCayla Atkinson of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Nico Ray Borunda at 8:03am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Nico weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 20 ¼ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Ava Mae Borunda. Grandparents: Michele Hicks and Tim and Frances Borunda.
Maira Mungaray and Isiah Martinez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Aiyanna Guadalupe Martinez at 2:09am at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Aiyanna weighed five pounds and eleven ounces and was 18 ¾ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Jose Mungaray and Tanya and Adam Martinez.
Savannah Vagher and Justin Gonzales of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Grace Gonzales at 12:10pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, July 8, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Olivia weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Vivienne Rae Gonzales. Grandparents: Sheila Twombly, Pete Vagher, Jacquelyn Thompson and John Gonzales.
