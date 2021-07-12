Birth Announcements:  Babbitt-/-Borunda-/-Martinez-/-Gonzales

Cole and hunter Babbitt of Springfield, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Hailey Mae Babbitt at 10:07pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, July 1, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending.  Hailey weighed eight pounds and was 20 inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Claydon (brother) and Remi (sister).  Grandparents:  Howdy and Laney Huffman.

Marcus Borunda and MiCayla Atkinson of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Nico Ray Borunda at 8:03am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending.  Nico weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 20 ¼ inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Ava Mae Borunda.  Grandparents:  Michele Hicks and Tim and Frances Borunda.

Maira Mungaray and Isiah Martinez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Aiyanna Guadalupe Martinez at 2:09am at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending.  Aiyanna weighed five pounds and eleven ounces and was 18 ¾ inches in length at birth.  Grandparents:  Jose Mungaray and Tanya and Adam Martinez.

Savannah Vagher and Justin Gonzales of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Grace Gonzales at 12:10pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, July 8, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending.  Olivia weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Vivienne Rae Gonzales.  Grandparents:  Sheila Twombly, Pete Vagher, Jacquelyn Thompson and John Gonzales.

