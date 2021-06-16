Electric Sales will Begin to Peak with the Heat
Russ Baldwin | Jun 16, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh informed the Lamar Utility Board during its June 15th meeting that sales of electricity through May 2021 are down 0.59% compared to this period last year. Residential sales were up 4.2%, irrigation sales were down almost 40% and commercial/industrial sales were down approximately 1.13%. These three customer classes comprise an estimated 96% of total system sales. He also noted that as on this past Monday, the peak megawatt demand was 24.4mw, considerably higher than Las Animas yesterday whose peak demand was only 6.2mw.
Hourieh noted the Lamar Repowering Project boiler was pulled down by Jackson Demolition crews on Monday, June 7th. Maple, First and Second Streets were closed off at that point. The demolition crew cut the southern structural columns and pulled to the southwest using steel cables and excavator equipment. This brought the remaining support structure down on its side where it continues to be dismantled and shipped away. All boiler salvaged material should be cleared from the site by the July 4th weekend. Hourieh told the board that the cleared area, which is owned by the City of Lamar, will be used for equipment storage. The superintendent also said electrical work for North Fork Farms, the owners of the former coal storage domes is still underway and Light Plant crews are working with their electricians on future connections, once the grain storage units and the complex are ready to be powered up.
The Lamar Utility Board voted to pay purchase orders of $663,206.43 of which $641,077.77 required approval including the ARPA May electricity estimate of $619,195.77. Monthly bills totaled $136,202.12.
The board accepted the low bid from Stuart Irby for $25,953.40 for crossarms and line materials to replenish the plant’s stock inventory.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Environment • Featured • Utilities
About the Author: