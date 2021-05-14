Signed Law: Off Highway Vehicles Not Allowed on Streets, Highways in Colorado
Russ Baldwin | May 14, 2021
COLORADO – On May 7, 2021 Governor Jared Polis signed into state law that off highway vehicles (OHV), regardless of the state or other jurisdiction in which the off-highway vehicle is registered or titled, will not be allowed on public streets, roads, or highways of the State. Off highway vehicles include ATVs, four wheelers, and side-by-sides, and more.
This bill aimed to clear up confusion about the nature of these vehicles and their on-road usage, regardless if the OHV is registered and allowed on roadways or highways in another state. Colorado now prohibits their use on streets, with few minor exceptions.
“Ultimately this is about keeping everyone as safe as possible regardless of what they are driving” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We want people to enjoy all that Colorado has to offer, and clearing this law up made that easier and safer to do.”
While the law is statewide, there are some exceptions in certain areas. For a list of these exemptions, please visit https://staythetrail.
