Meagan Hillman, PA, Honored for Her Professional Services to Community
Russ Baldwin | May 06, 2021 | Comments 0
The Colorado Academy of PAs offered its first PA leader of the year award this year. CAPA board members elected to add this inaugural award to honor PAs in our state that have proven to be collaborative leaders. It was my pleasure to nominate my colleague, and friend, Meagan Hillman, MBA, PA-C for this award. The PA Leader Award nominating critic included:
- Evidence of mutual respect and trust
- Teamwork in providing care to patients
- Team, community or professional leadership
- Evidence of team community services
And is “awarded to a PA that works collaboratively with the healthcare team and promotes PA practice.”
Given Meagan’s pivotal leadership roles in CAPA (past President and GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE) and her collaborative work to ensure the health and safety of our county through the COVID pandemic my nomination was a no brainer. She has worked tirelessly to ensure that stakeholders are working together for best care of our community.
Susanna Storeng, DMSc, PA-C
Medical Director
High Plains Community Health Center
Filed Under: County • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: