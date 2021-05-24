LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – APRIL 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 24, 2021 | Comments 0
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.71 billion pounds in April, up 22 percent from the 3.86 billion pounds produced in April 2020. Beef production, at 2.35 billion pounds, was 29 percent above the previous year.
Cattle slaughter totaled 2.85 million head, up 27 percent from April 2020. The average live weight was up 13 pounds from the previous year, at 1,366 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.3 million pounds, 12 percent below April a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 27,400 head, down 18 percent from April 2020. The average live weight was up 16 pounds from last year, at 268 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.34 billion pounds, up 15 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.8 million head, up 15 percent from April 2020. The average live weight was up 1 pound from the previous year, at 290 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 13.6 million pounds, was up 22 percent from April 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 222,800 head, 23 percent above last year. The average live weight was 122 pounds, down 1 pound from April a year ago.
January to April 2021 commercial red meat production was 18.9 billion pounds, up 4 percent from 2020. Accumulated beef production was up 6 percent from last year, veal was down 16 percent, pork was up 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was up 6 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured
About the Author: