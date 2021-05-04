LCC Holding Commencement Ceremony on May 8 for Classes of 2021, 2020
Russ Baldwin | May 04, 2021 | Comments 0
(Lamar, COLO.) – More than 220 students from two classes will be graduating from Lamar Community College (LCC) and will be recognized during an outdoor commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. on campus.
Graduating students from the class of 2021 and class of 2020, which was unable to hold an in-person commencement last year because of the pandemic, will be participating in the event in front of the LCC Wellness Center. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines between parties. Individuals who feel unwell should stay home and watch the event via the live stream.
Chancellor of the Colorado Community College System, Joe Garcia, will be representing President Lujan who will be attending her daughter’s college graduation. He will confer degrees and certificates to graduating students, including a posthumous recognition of Curtis Logan Bender whose parents will accept his degree. Student speakers include Kendal Fletcher, Sarah Walsh and Micah Middleton.
LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan said she is particularly proud of these two graduating classes, as they had to endure unique challenges to their educational journeys due to the pandemic and the move to remote learning last year.
“Our classes of 2021 and 2020 worked incredibly hard and didn’t allow a global pandemic to get in the way of their academic and career goals,” Lujan said. “Their resilience and determination have made us proud. We know our graduates will continue to change the world, make a difference, and commit to excellence like they did during their time as students at LCC. This 82nd annual commencement ceremony celebrates some amazing graduates.”
The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube and on the college website. Following Chancellor Garcia’s final remarks, students will exit and will be able to reconnect with their family and friends in the grassy area northwest of the LCC Wellness Center.
A photographer will be onsite taking photos of graduates while on stage, which will be made available at no charge on the college website in mid-May.
For more information about graduation and commencement activities, visit lamarcc.edu/graduation.
To watch the graduation live stream during or after the event, visit https://youtu.be/hZHRXUvnIDM.
Filed Under: College • Consumer Issues • Education • Events • Featured
About the Author: