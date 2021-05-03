Coral J. “Corky” Main…December 8, 1944 – May 1, 2021
A celebration of life for former Lamar resident, currently of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Coral J. Main affectionately known to her family and friends as Corky will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Coral was born on December 8, 1944 at Lamar, Colorado to Frank Eugene “Gene” and Margaret (Miles) Main and passed away on May 1, 2021 at the Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 76.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas Frederick Main.
Coral is survived by her sister, Maralyn (Frank) DuVall of Lamar; niece, Heather Suzanne Perdue of Windsor, CO; nephews, Heath Roderick (Robyn) Perdue of Lamar, CO and Timothy Christopher Main of Rempart, AL. She is also survived by her great-nieces and nephews, other family and a host of friends and her beloved pets, Coach and Patches III.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA Humane Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
