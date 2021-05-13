Changing City Silhouette
Russ Baldwin | May 13, 2021
These pictures serve as an example of just how quickly the profile of the Lamar Repowering Project is being altered during the demolition project.
The two smoke stacks to the west of the main scaffolding structure were still standing as of Tuesday afternoon.
Now, they’ve been cut into approximately 25 foot sections, stretched out on the property and are being lifted on to waiting trucks while will haul them away to Arkansas.
Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, informed the Lamar Utility Board the sections will be cut lengthwise to repurpose them into culverts once they reach their intended destination.
