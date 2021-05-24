Cattle on Feed Report
Russ Baldwin | May 24, 2021 | Comments 0
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger
was estimated at 1,040,000 head as of May 1, 2021. The latest inventory was 2 percent below last month’s inventory but 9
percent above the May 1, 2020 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 175,000
head of fed cattle during April 2021. This was 19 percent below the previous month’s marketings but 46 percent above the
marketings one year earlier. An estimated 160,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during April 2021, 11 percent
below the previous month’s placements but 39 percent above the April 2020 placements. Of the number placed in April, 19
percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 16 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 700 to 799
pounds, 25 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 19 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for
April, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and the same as last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head
totaled 11.7 million head on May 1, 2021. The inventory was 5 percent above May 1, 2020. This is the second highest May
1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during April totaled 1.82 million head, 27 percent above
2020. Net placements were 1.77 million head. During April, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds
were 380,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 250,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 420,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 481,000
head, 900-999 pounds were 220,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during
April totaled 1.94 million head, 33 percent above 2020. Other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during April, 21 percent
below 2020. Other disappearance was the lowest for April since the series began in 1996.
For a full copy of the May 2021 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
Filed Under: Agriculture • Economy • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: