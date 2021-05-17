Birth Announcements: Lindo -/- Gilmore
Paige Lindo of Wiley, Colorado announces the birth of her daughter, Bexley Saige Lindo at 12:35pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, May 13, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Bexley weighed four pounds and fifteen ounces and was 18 ¾ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Axton Lindo. Grandparents: Mike and Samantha Thimble and Jamie and Erin Lindo.
Cody Allen and Haley Gilmore of McClave, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, River Lee Allen at 8:15am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, May 8, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. River weighed seven pounds and nine ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Raegan Jeff and Allison Siegel. Grandparents: Scott Allen (grandfather) and Roger and Brenda Reyher (grandfather and grandmother).
