Susan Kay (Snyder) Perkins…December 16, 1941 – April 16, 2021
Graveside memorial services for Susan K. Perkins of Pueblo West, and formerly of Lamar will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Fairmount Cemetery with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Susan passed away peacefully at her Pueblo West home surrounded by her family, on April 16, 2021.
She lost her battle with cancer, which she successfully fought for seven years.
Born to Glenn and Carmelita (Dodge) Snyder in Denver, Colo. on December 16, 1941, Susan grew up in Lamar, Colo., where she and Keith started their family, and later moved to Canon City and then Pueblo West.
She was an active member at the Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West, and founded their angel pin ministry which continued for 20 years. More than anything, she loved her family and was happiest when she was with them. Susan will be forever loved and missed by those she leaves behind.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Austin Kyle Peterson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Samuel Keith Perkins; children, Lori (Ron) Peterson, Leah (Brad) Dombaugh and Luann (Dave) Tecklenburg; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Susan was held Friday, April 23 at 2 p.m., at the Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church or to Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the Peacock Funeral Home office.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
