State Fair Parade Plans for 2021. Deadline Nearing for Lamar Days Parade Entries
Russ Baldwin | Apr 29, 2021 | Comments 0
While entries are still being taken for this year’s Lamar Days Parade at the Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, May 15th, the Colorado State Fair will be back with its own parade this year, August 28th at 10am, covering most of downtown Pueblo.
The state fair theme is, “Hometown Heroes and Rodeos”, while Lamar’s 2021 theme is, “The Spirit of Country Comes Alive”. For parade and vendor information, contact the Lamar Chamber at 336-4379. Contact the Pueblo Chamber for registration information at 719-542-1704. Their deadline for early registration is July 30th and the final day to register is August 6th.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: