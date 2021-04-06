Roxanna Cathcart Mcmaness…January 29, 1958 – April 3, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 06, 2021 | Comments 0
Roxanna Cathcart McManess, age 63, formerly of Holly, CO, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home in Dodge City, KS. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 9th, at the Mennonite Church in Dodge City, KS at 2:00 p.m. Central Time. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Roxanna was born on January 29, 1958 in Lamar, CO to Erma Dee Marriott Cathcart and Claude Edwin Cathcart of Holly, CO. She attended school in Holly and graduated from Holly High School in 1976. Roxanna and Bill McManess were married May 18, 1979 They raised two daughters, Amy and Kari, in Kinsley KS and then in Montezuma, KS. Bill and Roxanna managed the grocery store in Montezuma where they made many lifelong friends. Roxanna’s big, warm smile won people over as well as her kind heart. She was active in the Montezuma community and attended school and sporting events for Amy and Kari. In 2003, they moved to Egan, Minnesota where Roxanna worked as a property manager, managing several apartment buildings. She excelled in this line of work, as she loved working with people and they loved her, and she received recognition and numerous awards for her accomplishments. While working full-time, she also took on the role of caring for four of her grandchildren so they wouldn’t be separated. This was a huge responsibility at her age and while she was also working full-time, but her big heart wouldn’t let her do otherwise, and she made it work. Then in 2015, she and Bill moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin where she worked in the dietary department for a nearby school and then later in the deli department of a grocery store. Roxanna was a hard worker all of her life, and a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her faith sustained her throughout her life.
In the summer of 2020, Roxanna and Bill moved back “home” to Dodge City to retire closer to family. Then in the fall of 2020, she was given the diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer which she battled with courage and bravery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erma Dee and Claude Edwin Cathcart; her brother Maynard Allenbaugh, and her sister Marjorie Allenbaugh Creech. Roxanna is survived by her husband, William McManess of Dodge City, KS; her daughters Amy McManess of Lincoln, NE and Kari Ingram and husband Marcell of Montezuma, KS; grandchildren, Jailyn, Halle, Quann, Talia, Sierra, Anyssa, Noah, and one great grand-child Cristian. She is also survived by her sister Carol Peterson of Woodward, OK; sister LaVonda Cathcart (John Golden) of Holly, CO, brother Claude Cathcart (Kammie) of Holly, CO, and step-brother Gene Cathcart of Olympia WA as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Swaim Funeral Home.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues
About the Author: