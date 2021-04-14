Ronald Allen Clodfelter…September 4, 1938 – April 14, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 14, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for former longtime Johnson, Kansas resident currently of Lamar, Ronald Allen Clodfelter will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Lamar Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Travis Horn officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:00PM at the Little Cedars Cemetery on the Emick Ranch.
Visitation for Ronald will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ronald was born on September 4, 1938 at Karval, Colorado to Robert James and Bertha Gladys (Kravig) Clodfelter and passed away on April 14, 2021 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 82.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Cooper Halford and brother, Jim Clodfelter.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Cathy Clodfelter of the family home in Lamar; children, Cindy (John) Lucas of Iola, KS, Chris (Shellye) Clodfelter of Longview, TX, John (Dena) Clodfelter of Garden City, KS and Sarah Clodfelter of Lamar; grandchildren, Jessica Qualls, Josh Qualls, Hannah McGurdy, Aleks Legan, Christopher Clodfelter, Kaitlynn Clodfelter, Reagan Clodfelter, Seth Clodfelter, Caleb Halford, Emmalee Halford and Josiah Halford and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Vir Jeanne Williams of Buena Vista, CO, Helen (Bob) Emick of Lamar and Vella Owens of Alamosa, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Missionary Baptist Church and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
