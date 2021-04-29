Nicholas David Gonzales…March 25, 1993 – April 14, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 29, 2021 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Auburn, Washington resident and former Lamar resident Nicholas Gonzales will be held 11:00 AM, Friday May 7, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. A private family interment of ashes will be held at a later date.
Nicholas was born March 25, 1993 in Lamar, Colorado to Nicholas and Linda (SanMiguel) Gonzales. He passed away at Auburn, Washington on April 14, 2021 at the age of 28.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Gonzalo and Lillian San Miguel and Juan and Antonio Gonzales.Nick is survived by his children Ryan Gonzales and Aliyah Gonzales. His parents Nick and Linda Gonzales of Lamar and his siblings Amanda (Tim) Lux and their children Kaiden and Brailyn all of Greeley, CO and Matthew (Alissa) Stecklein of Branson, MO. Nick is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
For online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: