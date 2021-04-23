LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – MARCH 2021
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 5.05 billion pounds in March, up 1 percent from the 5.00 billion pounds
produced in March 2020.
Beef production, at 2.48 billion pounds, was 3 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 3.01 million head, up 3 percent
from March 2020. The average live weight was up 4 pounds from the previous year, at 1,372 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.9 million pounds, 15 percent below March a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 31,600 head, down 27 percent
from March 2020. The average live weight was up 34 pounds from last year, at 266 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.55 billion pounds, down 1 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.7 million head, down 2
percent from March 2020. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 13.9 million pounds, was up 13 percent from March 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 213,700 head, 14
percent above last year. The average live weight was 130 pounds, down 1 pound from March a year ago.
January to March 2021 commercial red meat production was 14.2 billion pounds, down 1 percent from 2020. Accumulated beef
production was down 1 percent from last year, veal was down 18 percent, pork was down 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton
production was up 1 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
