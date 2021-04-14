Little People’s Pre-School Observing Week of the Young Child
Each year, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) acknowledges the importance of educating young children by holding a week-long celebration focused on the earliest learners and honoring those who teach them. This year (2021) is the 50th anniversary—an exciting milestone for this celebration of educating today’s young learners! Students and teachers from the Little People’s Pre-School and Child Care Center on East Walnut in Lamar participating again this year.
This national celebration, known as the Week of the Young Child (WOYC), gives early childhood programs, community organizers, and state and local affiliates an opportunity to host events and activities for early learners, teachers, and families.
April 12 – Music Monday
Not only does music develop creativity, but children can learn literacy, language, and math skills through music. Learn a new song or invite a musician to perform a virtual sing-along for your class.
April 13 – Tasty Tuesday
Create healthy snacks and learn how to follow recipes. This day focuses on teaching young children about healthy eating and fitness. Encourage families to try making an easy recipe together at home.
April 14 – Work Together Wednesday
Help young children develop social skills and learn to work together by building together. Plan a few virtual activities that require students to work together and practice social skills.
April 15 – Artsy Thursday
Art is very important for developing creativity and fine motor skills. Have children explore their senses through creating shapes with playdough from home, or teach children about drawing different patterns.
April 16 – Family Friday
Celebrate those who support young learners. Share family stories and pictures to acknowledge the role families play in a child’s learning. Parents can read a favorite children’s book to their early learner or take their child on a picnic.
