Lamar Honkers Visit Lamar Nails and Spa
Russ Baldwin | Apr 08, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar Nails and Spa is available for various treatments six days a week at 109 West Elm Street in Lamar. Lamar Nails and Spa is open from 9:30am to 6:30pm, Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9:30am to n54pm. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome and gift certificates are available.
Services include several varieties of nail care and pedicures, manicures, add-on services and dipping powder. Special requests on nail length and shape are available for an extra charge. Make your appointment today at 719-691-2195.
