Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Report, February Collected in March, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 13, 2021 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar enjoyed another month of positive Sales Tax Revenue with an increase of 2.98% for City Sales Tax revenue collected for February, 2021. This translates to an increase of $8,019 over the same time frame from last year. Collections for 2020 were $268,954 compared to $276,974 for 2021. Use Tax collections were up 44.53% for a gain of $10,101 for the same period and Total Sales and Collections were up 6.36% for a gain of $18,620 over the previous year.
Year-to Date City Sales Tax Revenue was up 14.18 for 2021 with an increase over last year at $128,203. Collections in 2020 were $904,163 compared to 2021 at $1,032,366. Use Tax collections were up 62% for a gain of $59,842 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections, year-to-date were up 21.62% for a gain of $214,328. Total collections for 2021 are at $1,205,686 and collections for the same period last year were at $991,357.
The twelve retail categories for sales tax revenue, comparing 2021 to 2020, shows an increase in department stores, All Business-Electricity and Other Retail/All Other categories while restaurants and hotels under-performed in the same period. Auto Parts and sales of Groceries were basically static.
|
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|34,797
|34,008
|
34,411
|
Building Materials
|26,758
|27,923
|33,602
|Apparel & Department Stores
|286,510
|302,937
|
321,423
|
C-Stores and Gas Sales
|42,779
|48,468
|51,860
|All Business/Electricity
|72,319
|54,952
|
138,253
|
Furniture-Electronics-Appliances
|6,717
|6,125
|6,591
|Grocery Stores
|66,266
|71,195
|
72,798
|
Hotels/Motels
|27,914
|30,771
|26,899
|Liquor Sales
|24,185
|25,784
|
27,251
|
Manufacturing
|4,036
|9,136
|7,673
|Other Retail/All Other
|212,623
|222,592
|
320,959
|
Restaurants
|83,543
|93,690
|
88,805
