Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Report, February Collected in March, 2021

Apr 13, 2021

 

The City of Lamar enjoyed another month of positive Sales Tax Revenue with an increase of 2.98% for City Sales Tax revenue collected for February, 2021. This translates to an increase of $8,019 over the same time frame from last year. Collections for 2020 were $268,954 compared to $276,974 for 2021. Use Tax collections were up 44.53% for a gain of $10,101 for the same period and Total Sales and Collections were up 6.36% for a gain of $18,620 over the previous year.

Year-to Date City Sales Tax Revenue was up 14.18 for 2021 with an increase over last year at $128,203. Collections in 2020 were $904,163 compared to 2021 at $1,032,366. Use Tax collections were up 62% for a gain of $59,842 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections, year-to-date were up 21.62% for a gain of $214,328. Total collections for 2021 are at $1,205,686 and collections for the same period last year were at $991,357.

The twelve retail categories for sales tax revenue, comparing 2021 to 2020, shows an increase in department stores, All Business-Electricity and Other Retail/All Other categories while restaurants and hotels under-performed in the same period. Auto Parts and sales of Groceries were basically static.

 

 2019 2020 2021
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair 34,797 34,008

34,411

Building Materials

 26,758 27,923 33,602
Apparel & Department Stores 286,510 302,937

321,423

C-Stores and Gas Sales

 42,779 48,468 51,860
All Business/Electricity 72,319 54,952

138,253

Furniture-Electronics-Appliances

 6,717 6,125 6,591
Grocery Stores 66,266 71,195

72,798

Hotels/Motels

 27,914 30,771 26,899
Liquor Sales 24,185 25,784

27,251

Manufacturing

 4,036 9,136 7,673
Other Retail/All Other 212,623 222,592

320,959

Restaurants

 83,543 93,690

88,805

