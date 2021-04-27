Lamar Chamber Donut Friday, Take That to the Bank!
Russ Baldwin | Apr 27, 2021 | Comments 0
This past Friday, board members of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce brought a dozen delectable donuts to TBK Bank SSB at 100 West Pearl Street in Lamar.
TBK Bank wants to spread the word that the bank’s lobby is re-opened and ready to assist their clients for residential, commercial and farming banking. TBK Bank is open in the lobby from 9am to 4pm in the lobby and the drive-though window is available Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturdays from 9am to noon.
Pictured: Employees Tallie, Kassandra, Mallory, Erica and Misty
