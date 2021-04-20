Judy Grogan…February 5, 1940 – April 18, 2021
Funeral Services for Holly, Colorado resident, Judy Grogan will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Holly United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for Judy will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
Judy Elizabeth (O’Kane) Grogan was born on February 5, 1940 in Lamar, Colorado to Harry and Pauline (Urban) O’Kane. She passed away on April 18, 2021 in Syracuse, Kansas at the age of 81.
Judy was a faithful member of the Holly United Methodist Church, a member of Eastern Star and Holly School Alumni. She devoted many years volunteering as a room mother and square dance set mother. Judy worked at the Co-op and the Town of Holly. She loved her grandkids and playing bridge.
Judy is survived by her husband, Russell Grogan; daughter, Kristie (Larry) Schenck; grandchildren, Craig (Alicia) Schenck, Emily (Cody) Hatcher, and Bryce (Shelbie) Schenck; great grandchildren, Carter, Owen, and Elliot Schenck, Hudson, Hadley, and Hayes Hatcher, and Sutton Schenck; other relatives and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Adams; brother, Martin O’Kane; daughter, Kim Grogan; and great grandson, Callen Schenck.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Library in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
