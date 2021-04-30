JC Collins…December 28, 1949 – January 28, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 30, 2021 | Comments 0
Services for longtime Wiley resident, J C Collins will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Wiley Cemetery.
JC was born December 28, 1949 at Lamar, Colorado to William Otis and Martha Kindness (Brown) Collins and passed away at Prowers Medical Center on January 28, 2021 at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ivy Collins.
JC is survived by his wife of 45 years Elizabeth of the family home in Wiley; his children Pamela (Lee) Foster of Woodward, OK, Stephine (Steve) Chavez of Seattle, WA, Travis (Candi) Collins of Wiley, CO and Amanda Collins of Aurora, CO. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings; Loren (Ann) Collins of DeKalb, MS, William (Dorine) Collins of Lamar, CO, Gene (Cathy) Collins of Thornton, CO, David (Sandra) Collins of Goodwell, OK, Wilbur Collins of Florida, Linda Collins of Wiley, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital in care of the funeral home office.
