Dosie Jerry Gonzales Jr…July 24, 1975 – April 17, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 23, 2021 | Comments 0
Celebration of Life for Jerry Gonzales Jr. will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the North La Junta Community Building in La Junta, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
Dosie “Jerry” Gonzales Jr. was born on July 24, 1975 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Jerry Gonzales and Della Encinias. He passed away on April 17, 2021 at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 45.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Luv (Michael) Hines; daughters, Vanessa and Makayla Gonzales; nieces, Delena Gonzales, Serenity Hines, and Katana Hines; grandniece, Lilly Orozco.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Della Encinias; maternal grandparents, Rumaldo and Maria Felonez Encinias; paternal grandparents, Dosie and Margaret Gonzales; aunts, Orlinda Anchando and Betty Martinez; and uncle, Jose Encinias.
