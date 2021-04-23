Colorado Workforce Centers to Host 2021 Youth Virtual Job Fair April 28-30
Russ Baldwin | Apr 23, 2021 | Comments 0
Virtual Youth Job Fair provides employment opportunities for young adults ages 16-24
As the state continues its economic recovery due to the pandemic, the Colorado Workforce Centers will host a three-day virtual job fair geared toward Coloradans aged 16-24 on April 28-30. Attendees will connect with local employers and explore rewarding job opportunities.
Youth 16 to 24 who are looking to find their first job, a summer job, or a permanent position are invited to attend.
What: Youth Virtual Job Fair
Who: Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Southeast Workforce Centers
When: April 28th at 8:00 am to April 30th at 4:00 pm
Where: OnlineVirtual
Job seekers can find more information and register for the event by contacting Southeastern Region Workforce Center staff at:
La Junta Workforce Center – (719) 383-3191
Lamar Workforce Center – (719) 336-2256
Trinidad Workforce Center – (719) 846-9221
