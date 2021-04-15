Betty Frier…April 8, 2021
Betty Frier went to her heavenly home early April 8, 2021, at the Stanton County Long Term Care Unit in Johnson, Kansas.
Betty was the third child born to Bryan Reynolds Quattlebaum and Gladys Mae Daniels Quattlebaum in Gruver, Texas. She was her Daddy’s little girl having two older brothers, Gerald and John.
The family moved from Texas to Morton County, Kansas, in 1931. Like her brothers, Betty attended Antelope Valley School (Dermot) before going into High School in Hugoton, Kansas. Betty graduated in 1945.
Betty went on to complete her education at Wilcox Beauty Academy in Dodge City, Kansas, where she stayed on for a time as an instructor. After working in Dodge for a few years, Betty developed allergies to hair dyes so she quit and moved to California. She worked for American Airlines while getting over her allergies. She went to work for Magic Mirror Beauty Salon after getting her California license in 1957. Betty entered a Salon Operators Hairstyling contest. She was delighted to come home with 4th place! Betty also worked at her Aunt Blanche Daniels Davis and Uncle Gilbert Davis’s grocery store. She was being courted by Frank Frier from Johnson so she soon moved back home.
Betty married Frank on March 15, 1958, in Wichita, Kansas. They made their home on Cooper Street in Johnson for the next 45 plus years. While her Dad and brother Gerald, built her beauty shop addition to their home, Betty helped her mother-in-law, Ada Frier, with school lunches. Her beauty shop remained open until after Frank’s death when she sold her home, and moved to Lamar in 2004 to be closer to her brother John and other family.
Betty and Frank were very active in the VFW and also the BPOE (Elks). Dancing was something they both enjoyed and were great at – especially the Polka!
Betty was always helping others. She arranged most of the wedding receptions held for her family for generations, plus for numerous friends as well.
Betty was instrumental in helping young ladies get their cosmetology licenses as well as helping others financially. “Aunt Betty” as she was known to most, was such a giving person. She was active in the Women’s VFW Auxiliary, the Methodist Church, Red Hat Society, the Turtle Club, as well as several other groups.
If you’re from Johnson, Aunt Betty has probably cut or styled your hair at least once. With 45 years in Betty’s Beauty Shop she’s seen several generations of families from first haircuts to fixing hair for burials – she’s done it all!
Another favorite of hers was camping and fishing. She made many a trip with her parents in their Chevrolet pickup and camper to the mountains with their grandchildren. She was an avid fisherwoman.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents Gladys and Slim; brothers Gerald and John; sisters-in-law Mary Carol Quattlebaum, Emily Frier Wartman, and Frances Quattlebaum; mother-in-law Ada Frier; nephew Gary Cramblet and great-nephew Reece Harbour; plus many other relatives and friends.
Betty is survived by her sister-in-law Viola Reynolds Quattlebaum, her nieces Linda Q Harbour, Sue Q Mann, Lana Q Lococo, Jane Q Everhart, Melita Q Cramblet, Debra Q, Anita Q Roth; and nephews Philip Q and Gregg Q; great-nieces and nephews: David Harbour, Stacy Harbour, Bryan Mann, Matthew Mann, Jessica Anderson, Lisa Shipp, Jamie Lococo, Jamaica Burke, Joshua Q, Joey Q, Jennifer Lonnberg, Cory Everhart, Stacey Everhart, Clayton Everhart, Matthew Cramblet, Jay Q, Ryan Q, Chelsea Montgomery, Katie Brisendine, and Abbie Hainer, plus many more great-nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial service will be Monday, April 19, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Johnson at 2:00 PM with Pastor Mary Courtney officiating. The service will be live streamed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. As per Aunt Betty’s wishes, she was cremated and her ashes will be buried at the Stanton County Cemetery next to Frank, her husband of 45 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Stanton County Veterans Memorial, Stanton County Long Term Care Unit or the charity of your choice in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, 605 W. North Street, Johnson KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.
