Ann Lucille Dashner-Schweigert…January 20, 1939 – April 11, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 19, 2021 | Comments 0
Ann Lucille Dashner-Schweigert has fulfilled her life’s journey as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Ann passed on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Ann fell in the doctor’s office on March 23rd and never regained consciousness after surgery. She had recently shared with her sister that she had ten good years left. “In the Blink of an Eye”.
Ann graduated from Lamar High School in 1957. As a teenager she loved working at A & W and The Corner Pharmacy. She then went on to cosmetology school in Colorado Springs. Ann began her career with Mountain Bell in Lamar and then merged to AT & T where she had a 30 year career. Ann met the love of her life in Casa Grande, AZ and had 19 wonderful years of marriage with Darvin.
Ann was born January 20, 1939 to John and Opel Dashner. She is survived by her son Rick King and daughter-in-law Marcie, grandson Sterling King and Amanda, granddaughter Amber King and Colton; eight great grandchildren and her sister Helen Doss and husband Jerre. Also survived by her loving husband Darvin Schweigert of Casa Grande, AZ. Stepson Dee Schweigert and wife Julie; stepdaughter Jody Rostad and husband Curtis and stepdaughter Laurie Hofman and husband Bruce. Step grandchildren Andrew, Amber, Shealyn and Sela and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann loved God, her family, fishing and shopping and traveling.
A memorial will be at a later date at Blue Mesa Reservoir, Gunnison, Colorado. Ann was a special person and touched many lives.
“Come with me where dreams are born, and time is never planned.”
