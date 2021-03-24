Utility Board Meets with Brief Agenda
Russ Baldwin | Mar 24, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Utility Board approved $42,466.83 in purchase orders during its brief meeting on Tuesday, March 23rd. Total purchase orders amounted to $58,042.37; total bills approved for payment totaled $722,689.48 which included the monthly power purchase from Arkansas River Power Authority for $632,781.31.
Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, informed the board the plant completed a line upgrade of a half a mile of two phase 24.9KV to a three phase circuit. The work was done between MRMM and LL along CR 6.
The plant is also working with GP Aggregates in relocating a padmount transformer to a new location as they are moving their mining operation eastward.
North Fork Group, the firm purchasing the former coal domes and some equipment related to the Lamar Repowering Project, has requested electrical service to the north side of East Maple Street, including the domes. The estimated total load is 2,000 KVA, a 4 KV system. Additional work is being done to minimize flickering and voltage regulation for nearby customers. A new electrical service is being planned for Scooter’s coffee shop on North Main Street, due south of the Cow Palace Inn at Main and Sword Streets. This will be an underground line, according to Hourieh. The plant’s line crew replaced a burnt pole at the Pheasant Run subdivision in Wiley due to a failed dead end insulator. The failure occurred around 3:30 in the morning during the rain storm on Saturday, March 13th. Power was restored by 10:30am the same morning.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Featured • Utilities
About the Author: