Rancher’s Supply Gets Donuts, Hosts Beef BBQ
Russ Baldwin | Mar 18, 2021 | Comments 0
Several directors from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce brought the donuts to Rancher’s Supply on East Olive in Lamar last Friday. Even though only Donnie Coberley is the only employee pictured holding the tasty pastries, he promised to share.
Speaking of sharing, Rancher’s Supply in Lamar and La Junta is breaking out the BBQ for the general public this Saturday, March 20th, beginning at 11:30am. Rancher’s Supply on East Olive Street is open from 7:30am to 5:30pm.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar
About the Author: