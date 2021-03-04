Prowers Medical Center – MRI Project Notice
Mar 04, 2021
Prowers Medical Center is undergoing renovations!
Some very exciting happenings are underway at Prowers Medical Center. We are preparing to begin construction on a new in-house MRI over the next several months. This project will wrap up numerous significant updates to our imaging department to ensure we have the very best imaging technology available for our patients. At the completion of the project, patients will no longer be required to have their MRI procedures performed outside of the facility in the trailer that is currently located on the east side of the Hospital.
We know that construction and detours can be challenging for patients and visitors, which is why we are doing everything we can to minimize any disruption, while allowing us to continue to provide the same excellent experience to our patients during construction. You may recognize that you will be directed to different areas of the facility, and that is so we can continue to expedite your care with us during the construction project. Some upcoming changes you should be aware of:
• Beginning March 8 th – Surgery consultations will take place at the Prowers Medical Center Clinic. Patients will utilize parking and entry on the southeast side of the clinic (Parking Lot C).
• Beginning March 15 th – Our Specialty Clinic providers (except Ophthalmology) will be located within the Prowers Medical Center Clinic. Patients will utilize parking and entry on the southeast side of the clinic (Parking Lot C). Eye patients will continue to be seen at the usual location.
Throughout this project, we will work to minimize any impacts to patients, visitors, and staff. We are excited about the future of our hospital and the increased capacity to serve our patients.
