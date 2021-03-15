Nadine Carter…February 7, 1938 – March 12, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Mar 15, 2021 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Verna Nadine Carter, affectionately known as Nadine will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar with Reverend Dr. Tammy Carter officiating.
Per Nadine’s request cremation will take place.
Nadine was born on February 7, 1938 at Lamar, Colorado to Harley Lawson and Mary Jane (Barnhart) Steele and passed away on March 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 83.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Leroy “Buddy” Carter; parents, sons, Walter Lee Carter, Terry Lawson Carter and Rodney Lee Carter and her siblings, Robert Dean Steele, Thelma Marie Ice, Donald Lee Steele, Frances Arlene Idler, Vernon Eugene Steele and Kenneth Duane Steele.
Nadine is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Rick) McCorkle of Lamar, CO and Tammy Carter of Kansas City, MO; daughter-in-law, Kelly Carter of Calhan, CO; grandchildren, Kayla (Robert) Perkins of Okinawa, Japan, Brice McCorkle of Lamar, Anastasia Condon of Topeka, KS, Amadeus Condon and Amaziah Condon both of Kansas City, MO; Bryan Baker of Simla, CO, Jerica Carter of Colorado Springs, CO, Rieley Carter of Mule Creek, NM and Sawyer Carter of Calhan, CO. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Missouri either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Local services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
