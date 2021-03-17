Lamar Honkers Visit Local Businesses: Ed Jones, Tack Shack, La Lupita’s
Russ Baldwin | Mar 17, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Honkers paid several visits to local businesses recently, with visits to Edward Jones Investments, Tack Shack Feed & Supply and La Lupita’s.
Melissa Bower is the new financial advisor at Edward Jones at 800 South Main Street in Lamar offering holistic retirement planning as well as advice on investments. Bower is available Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday evenings through an appointment. Call at 336-9014.
The Tack Shack and Feed & Supply is open for business at 110 Anderson Street in Lamar, on the east side of North Main Street. Brian and Alisha Crist are the proprietors for the relatively new business which offers tack, feed, ropes, grills and farm-raised beef. Drop in to the store from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8am to 1pm. Call them at 719-688-0700 for more information.
La Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant provides area diners with a full array of traditional foods, including some specials not always found on the menu. (be sure to ask what’s going on in the kitchen). La Lupita’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30am to 8pm and Sundays from 8:30am to 3pm at 1010 East Olive in Lamar. Dine-in or Take-out by calling 336-1458.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Featured
About the Author: