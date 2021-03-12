Lamar Honkers Visit Beards and Balayage
Russ Baldwin | Mar 12, 2021
Hair stylist Micah Middleton is the owner of Beards and Balayage in Lamar and was recently visited by the Lamar Chamber Honkers at his business at 1306 South 14th Street in Lamar.
We all know what beards are, but this reporter needed a prompt from Google to find out what balayage is: “balayage is a highlighting technique that doesn’t use foils. Instead, your hair colorist will hand-paint color directly onto your hair, creating more natural, blended, sun-kissed color.”
Micah keeps busy as an instructor at the cosmetology department at Lamar Community College. Phone for an appointment at 719-691-8702 or goto his site: SFFSMISTER@gmail.com
