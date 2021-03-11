Lamar Community College Employees Honored by State System in Virtual Ceremony
Russ Baldwin | Mar 11, 2021 | Comments 0
March 10, 2021 (Lamar, CO) – Four of Lamar Community College’s (LCC) employees have been recognized by the Colorado Community College System’s (CCCS) annual Commitment to Excellence Awards for their dedication and exceptional performance in their roles.
LCC’s Dean of Academics, Dr. Annessa Stagner Stulp; Welding Professor Doug Cash; English and Composition Instructor Deb Elam; and Head of Grounds and Landscape, Kyle Kurtz have all been recognized for their unique talents, skills, perspectives and heart needed to deliver high-quality college programs, supportive services and safe environments to the students of LCC.
Each Colorado college nominates one administrator, one faculty member, one adjunct-instructor and one classified member to receive the recognition each year. Only 56 employees from 13 community colleges and the state system office are awarded.
LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan said Stagner Stulp, Cash, Elam and Kurtz went above and beyond in their roles in the last year while the college dealt with the unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lamar Community College is fortunate to have great employees all focused on student success. That was even more evident as last spring’s pandemic emergence changed the ways we work and presented additional challenges for every single employee group,” she said. “I am so proud of this year’s honorees, each nominated and selected by their LCC peers. They represent the very best qualities of our great college. Congratulations to Deb Elam, Doug Cash, Kyle Kurtz and Dr. Annessa Stagner Stulp!”
CCCS normally hosts the nominees in March at the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion, however, this year the event was celebrated virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Honorees received a personalized award package from CCCS with the support of event sponsor Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association (Colorado PERA).
“CCCS’s Commitment to Excellence Awards provides an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to our dynamic and innovative employees who play a critical role in helping our system achieve its mission of transforming lives and communities through education and workforce training,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System. “The collective work of all our employees is truly transformational, and I am inspired – especially now – as they continue to meet hardship with care, resourcefulness and innovation to help students through these trying times, as well as care for one another.”
Ron Baker, executive director at Colorado PERA, said the impact of these professionals is, ‘critical in shaping our state’s workforce and economic future’. “We are proud to partner with CCCS and sponsor the recognition of these deserving employees who exemplify excellence and service in higher education.”
Filed Under: City of Lamar • College • COVID-19 • Featured • Media Release • School
About the Author: