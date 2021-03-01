Lamar Chamber of Commerce: Donut Friday at Al’s Boot Repair & Vendor’s Gallery
Russ Baldwin | Mar 01, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors took a box on donuts this past Friday to pay a visit to Al’s Boot Repair and Vendor’s Gallery, located at 104 West Olive Street in Lamar.
Al’s Boot Repair also services shoes and can sew about anything that can go under a needle. Hours are from 7am to 3pm. If you’re looking for antiques from collectible table service to musical instruments and old-time kitchen instruments, you’ll find it at Vendor’s Gallery. The Gallery also rents show space to those wishing to display their own crafts and collectibles or jewelry. Call today at 719-688-4086. Hours are from 7am to 3pm for Al’s Boot Repair and 10am to 4pm at Vendor’s Gallery, open until 5pm summers.
The Chamber of Commerce has been paying surprise Friday visits to various businesses throughout the Lamar area as a chance to meet and chat with current members. For any questions regarding chamber activities, call 336-4379.
