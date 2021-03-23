Lamar Chamber Donut Friday at Willow Creek Pharmacy
Russ Baldwin | Mar 23, 2021
Directors from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce brought their weekly gift of donuts this past Friday morning to Willow Creek Pharmacy at 1700 South Main Street.
Over the past several months, chamber directors pay a surprise visit to local merchants, bearing a gift of donuts each Friday. Willow Creek Pharmacy is a locally-owned independent pharmacy and gift store which is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm.
Pharmacy transactions are quick and professional and made easier with the handy drive-thru window on the north side of the building.
Employees at Willow Creek Pharmacy are: Katie Appel, Rose Edleman, Jaedyn Kemp, Chanelle Duvall and Cailey Reid.
Chamber Directors: Joe Zapata, Gabby Hammer, Tallie Harmon. Photo by Jerry Roseberry, Chamber President.
