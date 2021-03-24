Kids Fishing Days Set for April-/-May
Russ Baldwin | Mar 24, 2021 | Comments 0
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department is hosting several free fishing events for kids 15 years and younger at area ponds and parks in southeast Colorado. There’s no need to register, just bring your own gear if you have some or if not, the Parks Department will supply each kid with a free fishing rod while supplies last.
Dates & Locations:
Midwest Farms, Holly Gravel Pit, Sunday April 24 from 10am to 2pm
Leonard Hudnall Pond, Las Animas, Sunday April 25 from 1pm to 3pm
Turk’s Pond, south of Two Buttes, Saturday, May 1 from 9am to noon
North Gateway Park in Lamar, Sunday, May 2 from 1 to 3pm
Jackson Pond in Eads, Sunday, May 16 from noon to 4pm
La Junta City Pond, Saturday, May 29 from 8 to 10am.
