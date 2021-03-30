If Not You, Then Who?
Russ Baldwin | Mar 30, 2021 | Comments 0
Each April, during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, communities across Colorado come together to challenge one another to do more to promote healthy child development, strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect. We have seen the power people in Colorado have to make an extraordinary difference in the lives of both kids and families when we work together. This year, due to circumstances beyond our control, coming together and providing support looks a little different than in years past.
We all know parenting isn’t easy and it is even more difficult during times of stress and uncertainty. As we all adjust to stay-at-home orders, cancelled school and activities, physical distancing and working from home, it’s more important than ever that we support each another and help parents build their resilience.
Research has shown that isolation or limited social connections for parents are risk factors that can result in higher rates of child abuse and neglect. Parents and caregivers must take care of themselves and build their resilience so they can take care of their children.
So we at want to offer some ways that parents and caregivers can care for themselves and community members:
- Be strong in the face of stress. Identify your most challenging parenting moments and make a plan for what you will do when these moments come up.
- Nurture caring friendships. Take your book club online or set up an online hangout with friends.
- Grow your knowledge of parenting and childhood development. Choose to parent a little lighter right now. We are all going to make mistakes. Laugh more and shout less.
- Ask for support when you need it. If you haven’t already done so, join a parenting group on Facebook or Nextdoor. It helps to know that other parents are experiencing the same struggles as you. Ask your online connections for ideas and advice.
- Help your child manage their feelings and relationships. Help children develop skills so they can manage their emotions. This is especially important during this time of heightened anxiety in all of us. Respond warmly and consistently to your child.
- Take regular breaks during the day when you need them. Create time to relax and do something you enjoy. Even it’s just to sit and read a book for 20 minutes or practice a few yoga poses. Stepping away to recharge is important.
Of course, anyone concerned about the safety and well-being of a child should never hesitate to call the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect hotline 844-CO-4-Kids (844-264-5437). Calling to share concerns can provide the support a family needs to overcome difficult circumstances. Colorado has programs and services that strengthen families, prevent abuse and neglect, aid caregivers struggling with adversity and promote positive parenting. Anyone interested in learning more or getting involved, can visit co4kids.org or contact Prowers County Department of Human Services at 336-7486.
