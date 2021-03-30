Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week ending March 28, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Mar 30, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Spring fieldwork continued last week amid scattered precipitation events, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Northeastern and east central counties received isolated moisture that supported soil moisture supplies, but warmer temperatures and high winds were also noted. Producers continued preparing for spring planting.
Calving and lambing progressed, supported by mild weather. Concerns remained for pasture and range condition if more moisture isn’t received to promote grass production.
Dry, windy conditions also prompted more concern for condition of winter wheat moving forward. In western counties, snow and rain were observed late in the week, but soil moisture supplies remained short to very short.
According to the latest U.S. Drought monitor report, western districts continued to experience mostly severe to exceptional drought conditions.
The San Luis Valley experienced another dry week and barley planting continued. Dry conditions were notably concerning for barley germination and emergence. Mild weather supported producers calving and lambing and less disease stress was noted.
In southeastern counties, more rain and isolated snowfall supported winter wheat and alfalfa, which continued to green-up. A county report noted irrigation canals started water in the area.
As of March 26, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 94 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 89 and 111 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 16 percent very short, 26 percent short, 57 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 2 percent heavy, 81 percent average, and 17 percent light. Cattle death loss was 5 percent heavy, 51 percent average, and 44 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: