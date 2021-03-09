City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Gains Continue
Russ Baldwin | Mar 09, 2021 | Comments 0
The January 2021 Sales Tax Revenue report for the City of Lamar, collected in February, shows a healthy gain for the beginning of the year with city tax revenue up 10.76 for a gain over last year at this time of $27,692. Total Sales and Use Tax collections are up 11.43% for a gain over 2020 by $32,032. Use Tax collections were down 42.18% for a drop of $18,445 compared to last year. Total collections for 2021 are $312,229.
Year to Date collections continue to gain with City Sales Tax Revenue at 18.92% up over last year for $120,183 and total collections are at $755,392. Use Tax is up 67.37% for a gain over last year of $49,740 and Total Collections are up 28.01% for a gain of $195,708, bringing the YTD tally to $894,361.
The twelve retail sales categories stayed pretty flat for gains or losses when comparing tax revenues to this same time last year.
|
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|24,600
|25,097
|
22,891
|
Building Materials
|20,268
|19,097
|23,579
|Apparel and Department Stores
|202,352
|209,393
|
230,003
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|29,765
|31,862
|35,977
|All Business/Electricity
|40,231
|39,452
|
121,145
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|5,396
|5,141
|4,959
|Grocery Stores
|44,580
|45,292
|
49,981
|
Hotels-Motels
|19,232
|20,055
|19,596
|Liquor Sales
|17,859
|17,910
|
16,928
|
Manufacturing
|3,846
|8,589
|7.359
|Other Retail/All Other
|160,625
|171,493
|
260,282
|
Restaurants
|56.073
|61,482
|
61,145
