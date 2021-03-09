City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Gains Continue

| Mar 09, 2021 | Comments 0

Municipal Offices in Lamar

 

 

The January 2021 Sales Tax Revenue report for the City of Lamar, collected in February, shows a healthy gain for the beginning of the year with city tax revenue up 10.76 for a gain over last year at this time of $27,692. Total Sales and Use Tax collections are up 11.43% for a gain over 2020 by $32,032. Use Tax collections were down 42.18% for a drop of $18,445 compared to last year. Total collections for 2021 are $312,229.

Year to Date collections continue to gain with City Sales Tax Revenue at 18.92% up over last year for $120,183 and total collections are at $755,392. Use Tax is up 67.37% for a gain over last year of $49,740 and Total Collections are up 28.01% for a gain of $195,708, bringing the YTD tally to $894,361.

The twelve retail sales categories stayed pretty flat for gains or losses when comparing tax revenues to this same time last year.

 

 2019 2020 2021
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 24,600 25,097

22,891

Building Materials

 20,268 19,097 23,579
Apparel and Department Stores 202,352 209,393

230,003

C Stores and Gas Sales

 29,765 31,862 35,977
All Business/Electricity 40,231 39,452

121,145

Furniture-Appliances-Electronics

 5,396 5,141 4,959
Grocery Stores 44,580 45,292

49,981

Hotels-Motels

 19,232 20,055 19,596
Liquor Sales 17,859 17,910

16,928

Manufacturing

 3,846 8,589 7.359
Other Retail/All Other 160,625 171,493

260,282

Restaurants

 56.073 61,482

61,145

Filed Under: Chamber of CommerceCity of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeaturedMedia Release

Tags:

About the Author: