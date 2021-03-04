Cheryl Elaine Perkins…May 16, 1958 – March 1, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Mar 04, 2021 | Comments 0
Cheryl Elaine Perkins of Allen, Texas passed away on March 1, 2021 at the age of 62. She was born on May 16, 1958 to Byron Eugene and Dorothy (Chaplin) Smith in Lamar, Colorado. Cheryl graduated valedictorian from Lamar High School in 1976. She attended Lamar Community College where she earned an associate degree in business. Cheryl married Stephen Perkins on June 24, 1978 in Lamar, Colorado. She and Stephen raised their two children, who she loved dearly. When not working, Cheryl loved cooking and gardening. Her favorite dishes were lasagna and her special occasion sausage bread. Cheryl had a special talent for decorating for any and every occasion or reason, Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, even St. Patrick’s Day. Cheryl loved decorating.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Perkins of Allen, Texas; children, Whitney Perkins and significant other, Shane Vicknair of Allen, Texas and Nathaniel Perkins of Allen, Texas; brother, Colin Smith and wife, Susan of Ipswich, Suffolk, England; sister, Feona Gore of Lewisburg, West Virginia; niece, Ashley O’Kane and Paul of London, England; and numerous nieces and nephews from Stephen’s side.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Estil Perkins and mother-in-law, Joy Perkins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
