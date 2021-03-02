Chad Krug, Ed.D. Selected as Lamar School District Superintendent
Russ Baldwin | Mar 02, 2021
The Lamar School District held interviews of Superintendent Candidates on February 11th and 12th, which also included tours of the district buildings, a community roundtable, and a candidate forum with the Lamar Education Association.
Interviews were conducted with four candidate finalists and consisted of three interview committees made up of community representatives, district staff and school board members. At the conclusion of the interview process and after accepting recommendations from the interview committees, the Board of Education voted to extend a three-year Superintendent contract to Chad Krug, Ed.D.
Dr. Krug is currently the Assistant Superintendent in the Ulysses, KS school district and has 20 years of experience in education and 17 years of experience in education administration. Dr. Krug holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Master of Science in Educational Administration, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership.
The Board of Education looks forward to welcoming Dr. Krug, his wife Kate and their three children Cole (15), Addy (12), and Ty (9) to Lamar. Dr. Krug will join the Lamar School District team July 1, 2021.
