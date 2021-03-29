Cassandra “Cassi” Dawn Gonzales…September 29, 1988 – March 25, 2021
Cassandra Dawn Gonzales, known to family and friends as Cassi, was born on September 29, 1988 in Fort Knox, Kentucky and left us prematurely on March 25, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A memorial service for Cassi will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Cassi was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Ella Kisamore.
She is survived by her father Jerry (Elaine) Appel of Garden City, Kansas and her mother Teri (Philip) Hecker of Woodland Park, Colorado.
Cassi is also survived by her two children, Anistin Grace Gonzales and Lyttin Lee Gonzales of Lamar, Colorado, her sister Jessi (Ben) Moore of Lamar, Colorado, her brother Sam (Katrina) Appel of Pueblo, Colorado, & her step-sister Makayla Hecker of Corvallis, Oregon, her grandparents Sam Kisamore of Lamar, Colorado and Vernon & Ruby Appel of Shamrock, Texas, 3 nephews and many extended family members.
Cassi came into this world a beautiful baby girl with light blonde hair and a smile that could melt your heart. She was a happy child and so shy that she would hide behind her mama’s leg if anyone spoke to her.
She graduated from Lamar High School in 2007 and immediately started her nursing education at Lamar Community College with a full Presidential Scholarship. Her parents could not have been prouder.
Cassi graduated with her Associates of Science in Nursing degree in 2011 and was proudly pinned a licensed Practical Nurse. She absolutely loved taking care of her patients. In fact, when people would see her outside of her role they would often tell her how much her care helped then in their recovery.
Cassi’s greatest accomplishment was becoming a mother. She loved her babies beyond anything else in this world. With her huge heart and caring nature, she was a natural and beamed with pride whenever she talked about her children.
We were not prepared for Cassi to leave us so early. She left a huge hole in her family circle. We loved Cassi since she took her first breath. We loved her every minute of her life. And we will always love her and miss her terribly our every waking breath.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
