Bring on the Beef!
Russ Baldwin | Mar 23, 2021 | Comments 0
Hamburger sales at restaurants around Colorado probably took a slight nose-dive in view of the Meat-Ins which were held around the state this past Saturday, March 20th, a response to a state declaration that suggested residents do without beef for that day.
The local response was pretty well heard around southeast Colorado as beef producers in Prowers County decided on free cook-outs to show the local love of beef and how much the industry plays in our economic life on the high plains.
The lines started forming as soon as the burgers hit the grills, from two locations in town with the Colorado Farm Bureau setting up their site at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce on East Beech Street and Rancher’s Supply Stores held their own burger-bash on East Olive Street in Lamar and their accompanying store in La Junta.
Another cookout was planned for later in the day with the Holly team from the farm bureau setting up their grills for the residents at Reyman’s Grocery. Both groups estimated at last 600-700 persons were being served with a few hundred hamburgers in reserve in case the demand continued to grow.
The Lamar Eagles Lodge held a special, three-meat dinner that evening for $5 a serving that sold out in minutes and Golden Plains Insurance held a drawing for two, 50 lb beef bundles which were won in a random drawing by Amber Comer and James Martinez.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Holly • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured
About the Author: