Wild West Athletics Holds Gymnastics Meet
Russ Baldwin | Feb 08, 2021 | Comments 0
On Saturday, February 6, 2021 Wild West Athletics held its annual, ‘I Love Gymnastics’ Fun Meet in Lamar, Colorado. What started as a fun practice for the team has turned into an annual event; hosting six teams from across Southeastern Colorado and Western Kansas with 106 competitors.
The meet theme was Valentine’s Day. Wild West had eleven pre-team girls compete on Saturday. The gymnasts competed in Vault, Bars, Beam and Floor. The maximum score a gymnast can receive per event is a perfect 10. They were divided by age division in competition.
Results are as follows for age group A.
Emma Morales: Vault score 9.0 for 4th place; Bars score 8.6 for 4th place; Beam score 8.4 for 4th place; Floor 8.95 for 4th place; Overall All-Around score 34.95 for 4th place.
Claria Currell: Vault score 9.2 for 3rd place; Bars score 8.9 for 3rd place; Beam score 8.7 for 3rd place; Floor score 9.45 for 2nd place; Overall All-Around score 36.25 for 3rd place.
Austyn Grasmick: Vault score 9.6 for 2nd place; Bars 9.6 for 1st place; Beam 9.5 for 1st place, Floor 9.25 for 3rd place; Overall All-Around score 37.95 for 2nd place.
Gracelyn Teeder: Vault score 9.9 for 1st place; Bars score 9.5 for 2nd place; Beam score 9.45 for 2nd place; Floor score 9.45 for 1st place; Overall All- Around score 38.3 for 1st place.
Results are as follows for age group B.
Adelynn Thompson: Vault score 9.3 for 2nd place; Bars score 8.7 for 4th place, Beam score 8.3 for 4th place; Floor 9.15 for 4th place; Overall All-Around Score 35.45 for 4th place.
Katelynn Freouf: Vault score 9.1 for 4th place; Bars score 8.7 for 3rd place; Beam score 8.95 for 2nd place, Floor score 9.30 for 3rd place; Overall All-Around score 36.05 for 3rd place.
Eliana Mort: Vault score 9.35 for 1st place; Bars score 9.6 for 1st place; Beam 8.6 for 3rd place, Floor 9.35 for 2nd place; Overall All-Around Score 36.9 for 2nd place.
Raegan McCallum: Vault score 9.15 for 3rd place, Bars score 9.3 for 2nd place; Beam score 9.4 for 1st place; Floor score 9.5 for 1st place; Overall All- Around score 37.35 for 1st place.
Results are as follow for age group C.
Everly Homm: Vault score 9.75 for 1st place; Bars score 9.0 for 1st place; Beam 9.5 for 1st place; Floor 9.0 for 2nd place; Overall All-Around score 37.25 for 1st place.
Joslynn Melton: Vault score 9.45 for 3rd place; Bars score 8.5 for 3rd place; Beam score 9.15 for 2nd place, Floor score 9.05 for 1st place; Overall All-Around score 36.15 for 3rd place.
Emmalee Halford: Vault score 9.7 for 2nd place, Bars score 8.5 for 2nd place; Beam 9.05 for 3rd place; Floor score 9.0 for 3rd place; Overall All-Around score 36.25 for 2nd place.
By: Amber Freouf
