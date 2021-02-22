US Highway 287 Lamar Resurfacing & Roadway Improvements Project
Project virtual open house online, February 22 – March 1, link in contact
Prowers County — In early March, 2021, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work to improve a portion of US 287 through Lamar. (The project will begin in the vicinity of Savage Avenue). The project will include concrete pavement overlay, relocating roadway lighting, removing and replacing raised medians, storm sewer improvements, new signing and lighting and ADA curb ramp improvements.
US 287 is heavily used by motorists as well as freight drivers delivering the area’s agricultural products. The route, which is part of a multi-state freight network to distribute goods throughout the nation, has not been repaved since 2004. This project will improve safety by replacing crumbling roadway and raised medians, improving lighting, replacing aging signing, improve ADA curb ramps, and widen shoulders in some areas.
“It’s critical that CDOT maintain and enhance the safety of our rural roadways,” explained Shoshana Lew, CDOT Executive Director. “We heard loud and clear, during the Your Transportation Plan process, rural roads are a priority for Coloradoans. We are excited to deliver a project that will have significant impacts on Prowers County motorists along with the national freight community.”
There will be a virtual open house with information regarding this project beginning February 22 to March 1 with a comment period open until March 7. Follow this link to view the presentation: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us-287-and-us-50-resurfacing-in-lamar
