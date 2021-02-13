Sally Jo Murphy…August 24, 1950 – February 11, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Sally Jo Murphy will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Per Sally’s request there will be no visitation.
Sally was born on August 24, 1950 at Denver, Colorado to Robert and Leone (Reese) Senier and passed away on February 11, 2021 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 70.
She is preceded in death by her parents, godparents Ruth and Leroy McKenney, grandmother Melba Reese and aunts and uncles.
Sally is survived by her husband, Mark Murphy of Lamar; daughter, Jamie (Larry) Anderson of Lamar, step-son Daylon (Andrea) Spitz of Lamar and grandchildren, Trevor Campbell, Emily Campbell, Reagan Anderson and Meredith Chiles as well as a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sally Murphy Memorial Fund to help art students in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
